Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe wins Republican nomination for governorship

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri voters have nominated Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe to be the Republican candidate for governor, making the governor’s race his to lose.

Kehoe edged out Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and state Sen. Bill Eigel to win the GOP nomination, a huge advantage in a strongly conservative state currently without any Democratic statewide officials.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson is barred from seeking reelection by term limits.

Here’s a breakdown of Missouri’s top statewide Republican primaries:

Governor

FILE - Missouri Sen. and Republican candidate for Missouri governor Bill Eigel poses for a photo, July 18, 2024, in St. Charles, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson

The GOP fight for the governorship was mainly between Ashcroft, who comes from a Missouri political dynasty, and Kehoe, a powerhouse in fundraising who was endorsed by Parson to be his successor.

Ashcroft had considerable name recognition after serving as secretary of state since 2017. His father, John Ashcroft, served as Missouri governor, a U.S. senator and U.S. attorney general under former President George W. Bush

Kehoe and his supporters poured money into his campaign and advertisements to make up for Ashcroft’s lead in name identification. Roughly a week before Tuesday’s primary, his campaign reported raising $4.2 million over the election cycle, more than three times what Ashcroft raised.

Pro-Kehoe political action committee American Dream PAC also brought in more than $7 million, more than double the close to $3 million raised by Committee 4 Liberty, which backs Ashcroft.

Kehoe assumed the lieutenant governor’s seat in 2018. He was appointed to the position following a government reshuffling when former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in the face of potential impeachment that year. Mike Parson was serving as lieutenant governor but ascended to the governor’s office when Greitens left. Parson then tapped Kehoe to replace him as lieutenant governor. Kehoe had been serving as the second-highest ranking state senator at the time.

Kehoe was first elected to the state Senate in 2010 after years as a car dealership owner. As majority floor leader, he oversaw legislation that restricted unions and that Republicans said would help local businesses.

Attorney general and other statewide seats

Attorney General Andrew Bailey fought off a challenge from Trump lawyer Will Scharf to clinch the GOP nomination and, presumably, keep his seat.

Tuesday was voters’ first chance to weigh in on Bailey, another Parson appointee named to the position after Eric Schmitt resigned to become a U.S. senator in 2022.

Big money groups with connections to key Republican campaign financier Leonard Leo had backed Scharf. Both candidates take conservative positions, but Bailey has gone through the Missouri political system while much of Scharf’s career has been in Washington.

Secretary of State Ashcroft’s and Lt. Gov. Kehoe’s political ambitions leave their seats open and have drawn super-sized fields of Republican hopefuls.

GOP secretary of state candidates include: state Sens. Mary Elizabeth Coleman and Denny Hoskins, state Reps. House Speaker Dean Plocher and Adam Schwadron, Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller, and political newcomers Jamie Corley and Valentina Gomez. The depth of the primary field means a winner could emerge with a small fraction of the vote.

The lieutenant governor’s GOP primary is less crowded, with state Sens. Lincoln Hough and Holly Thompson Rehder, as well as Dave Wasinger, a certified public accountant and attorney at St. Louis law firm Wasinger Daming.

