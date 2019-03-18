Moderate New Mexico Senate Dems slow liberal House freshmen | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Moderate New Mexico Senate Dems slow liberal House freshmen

Moderate New Mexico Senate Dems slow liberal House freshmen

The Associated Press
March 18, 2019 01:24 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Liberal New Mexico House freshmen lawmakers saw some bills blocked by moderate Democrats in the state Senate this session.

Advertisement

The Democratic first-term House lawmakers say overall they were satisfied with the results from the Democratic-controlled Legislative session that ended Saturday. But many say they were frustrated by conservative Democrats in the Senate who stalled and tabled more liberal proposals on marijuana, early childhood education and immigration.

First-term Rep. Andrea Romero, a Santa Fe Democrat, says fellow freshmen were disappointed that Senate Democrats hindered some of their initiatives. She says her class members were elected with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and have the same energy.

But Sen. John Sapien, a Bernalillo Democrat, says the Senate has a responsibility to be deliberate and examine the financial implications of all proposals.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: March 18, 2019 01:24 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Detectives to follow up with 911 callers following deadly shooting
Detectives to follow up with 911 callers following deadly shooting
Woman concerned after getting car returned with someone else's belongings inside
Woman concerned after getting car returned with someone else's belongings inside
Police: Unattended running car with girl, 5, inside stolen
Victor Castillo
Southbound I-25 was closed for hours at Candelaria, one person dead
Southbound I-25 was closed for hours at Candelaria, one person dead
Over 1,000 feared dead after cyclone slams into Mozambique
Over 1,000 feared dead after cyclone slams into Mozambique
Advertisement




Detectives to follow up with 911 callers following deadly shooting
Detectives to follow up with 911 callers following deadly shooting
Moderate New Mexico Senate Dems slow liberal House freshmen
Moderate New Mexico Senate Dems slow liberal House freshmen
Over 1,000 feared dead after cyclone slams into Mozambique
Over 1,000 feared dead after cyclone slams into Mozambique
Attorney general investigates local nonprofit over pay disparities
Attorney general investigates local nonprofit over pay disparities
Crews contain fire burning on the Isleta Reservation
Crews contain fire burning on the Isleta Reservation