Moderate New Mexico Senate Dems slow liberal House freshmen

The Democratic first-term House lawmakers say overall they were satisfied with the results from the Democratic-controlled Legislative session that ended Saturday. But many say they were frustrated by conservative Democrats in the Senate who stalled and tabled more liberal proposals on marijuana, early childhood education and immigration.

First-term Rep. Andrea Romero, a Santa Fe Democrat, says fellow freshmen were disappointed that Senate Democrats hindered some of their initiatives. She says her class members were elected with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and have the same energy.