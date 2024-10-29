Musk’s pro-Trump super PAC uses vulgarity demeaning women to describe Harris

Elon Musk’s political action committee created an ad attacking Vice President Kamala Harris that includes multiple references to a vulgarity often used to demean women as well as calling her a communist.

In a 35 second video dated Oct. 25 and posted on Musk’s X platform, a narrator begins with a warning that the message “contains multiple instances of the c-word.”

Calling Harris “a big ole c-word,” a narrator describes the Democratic presidential nominee as a “tax-hiking, regulation-loving, gun-grabbing communist,” over images of her, as well as an illustration of a cat in a Soviet-style military uniform.

The post does not appear in the PAC’s X feed but was still visible Tuesday morning via a search on the platform.

The post is getting attention as Trump and his allies use increasingly inflammatory language in the final stretch of the campaign. Trump has repeatedly ridiculed Harris, at one point calling her “ mentally impaired.” He has referred to CNN’s Anderson Cooper with a woman’s name, evoking the trope of gay men as effeminate. A Trump rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday featured multiple crude and racist jokes, including one from comedian Tony Hinchcliffe who called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.”

A representative for the PAC declined to comment on the video.

The ad closes with a plea for viewers to sign America PAC’s petition to support the U.S. Constitution, open only to battleground state voters. Musk has pledged to give away $1 million every day until Nov. 5 to a person in a battleground state who signs the petition, and the district attorney in Philadelphia has sued over the practice.

Musk endorsed Trump earlier this year and has appeared both at his rallies and at his own pro-Trump events throughout the battleground state of Pennsylvania. Both Musk and Trump have repeatedly referenced Harris as “Comrade Kamala,” implying that as president she would seek to implement socialist policies in the U.S.

