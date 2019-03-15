New gun control bill advances to governor in New Mexico | KOB 4
New gun control bill advances to governor in New Mexico

The Associated Press
March 15, 2019 02:52 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The Legislature has passed a gun control bill aimed at ensuring that people under protective orders for domestic violence relinquish their firearms.

A 38-31 vote of the House on Thursday sent the measure to New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for likely approval.

Federal law already prohibits gun possession and purchases for people subject to a protective order in some instances and bans ownership for convicted abusers.

The bill passed by legislators was designed to create clear procedures for people to give up their weapons or have them taken away.

Repeated revisions to the bill by lawmakers added a required "credible threat" finding by a court before a gun must be surrendered.

A similar initiative was vetoed in 2017 by Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.

The Associated Press


