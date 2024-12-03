New Jersey interim Sen. George Helmy stepping down for Andy Kim to be sworn in early

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey interim Sen. George Helmy, a Democrat appointed when Bob Menendez resigned after a federal corruption conviction, is stepping down this weekend so Sen.-elect Andy Kim can be sworn in early.

The move was expected and confirmed what Helmy and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced during his appointment this summer — that Helmy would resign early so the winner of November’s election could get into office before the start of the new session of Congress next month.

Murphy explained the arrangement, saying he wanted the “democratically chosen winner” of this year’s election to have a smooth transition into office.

Kim defeated Republican businessman Curtis Bashaw on Election Day. He’ll become the first Korean-American in the Senate when he is sworn in on Monday.

Helmy is a former chief of staff to Murphy and has said he wasn’t interested in pursuing elected office. He counted voting to confirm 20 judicial nominations and resolving more than 100 constituent cases as some of his accomplishments in little more than two months in office.

FILE - Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., speaks to delegates in Paramus, N.J., March 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig

Helmy said he’s been working closely with Kim since his election in November to “ensure a seamless transition.”

Menendez, 70, used his influence to meddle in three different state and federal criminal investigations to protect the businessmen, prosecutors said. They said he helped one bribe-paying friend get a multimillion-dollar deal with a Qatari investment fund and another keep a contract to provide religious certification for meat bound for Egypt.

Menendez has vowed to fight the conviction and recently filed for a new trial, citing improper evidence that was put on a computer used by jurors.

