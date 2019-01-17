New Mexico chief justice addresses lawmakers, defends judges

However, that dire financial situation has turned around, according to Chief Justice Nakamura.



“Our courts are beginning to breathe on their own. All courts are now open during regular business hours,” she said. “We received additional funding from you, re-negotiated and reduced our magistrate court leases, and are now able to pay our rent."



Chief Justice Nakamura said lawmakers still need to do more to improve the state’s courts. She said judges should receive a raise. She said their current salaries make hiring new judges difficult.

She also during a jab at the media while defending judges.

"If your only source of information about the judiciary came from news reports, you might think that our judges only handle criminal cases and routinely and nonchalantly release dangerous people into the community. Of course, this is not true,” Chief Justice Nakamura said. “I promise you, there is not a single judge, not one, who intends to release a dangerous person into the community.”