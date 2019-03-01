New Mexico contemplates tax hike to underwrite education | KOB 4
New Mexico contemplates tax hike to underwrite education

The Associated Press
March 01, 2019 02:24 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico House of Representatives is poised to vote on changes to the state tax code that would increase personal income taxes on some households and impose new taxes on e-cigarettes, nonprofit hospitals and online sales.

The House was scheduled to vote Friday on the Democrat-sponsored bill designed to trim the dependence of state government on the oil and natural gas sector and shift the tax burden toward higher earners.

Rep. Javier Martinez of Albuquerque says the promised benefits of prior income tax cuts never materialized and that reforms are needed to underwrite improvements to public education and roads. Republican legislators say it does not make sense to raise taxes when the state has a budget surplus.

The top rate for personal income taxes would increase to 6.5 percent.

