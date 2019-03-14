New Mexico Democrats at odds over minimum wage hike
The Associated Press
March 14, 2019 03:31 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico state Senate has rejected a minimum wage proposal approved by the House of Representatives that would gradually raise base pay to $12 an hour.
The Senate on Thursday appointed members of a conference committee in an effort to resolve a stalemate with House lawmakers. Democrats hold majorities in both chambers.
Democratic Sen. Clemente Sanchez of Grants say the House-approved version of his bill asks too much of businesses by raising the minimum wage to $12 an hour by 2022 and tying future increases to inflation.
The Senate has agreed to step up the hourly minimum wage to $11 without future adjustments.
Sanchez will represent the Senate in conference committee negotiations, along with Democratic Sen. John Arthur Smith of Deming and GOP Sen. James White of Albuquerque.
Credits
The Associated Press
Updated: March 14, 2019 03:31 PM
Created: March 14, 2019 03:05 PM
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.