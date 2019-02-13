New Mexico Democrats push minimum wage, gun-control bills
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico House of Representatives is poised to vote on a proposal to raise the state's minimum wage for the first time in a decade and another that would make it easier to take guns away from people who may be suicidal or bent on violence.
Deliberation in the bills arrives as Democrats test the Legislature's appetite for signature proposals on climate change, gun control, the minimum wage and abortion.
The minimum wage would rise from $7.50 an hour to $12 by July 2021 and eliminate an exemption for tipped workers at restaurants under a Democrat-sponsored bill.
House Speaker Brian Egolf says voters want to see results after giving Democrats a mandate for change with the election of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and an expanded Democratic House majority.
