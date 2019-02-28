New Mexico education reforms advance to Senate floor | KOB 4
New Mexico education reforms advance to Senate floor

The Associated Press
February 28, 2019 06:45 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Public education reforms that would raise teacher salaries, extend the school calendar and increase spending on students from low-income and minority families are headed toward a vote of the New Mexico state Senate.

The Senate Finance Committee endorsed the bipartisan bill on Thursday after nearly three hours of deliberations. A nearly identical bill in the House is still under committee review.

Lawmakers are confronting a court order to increase resources to school districts and widespread frustration with a troubled public education system.

Minimum salaries would increase roughly 11 percent to $40,000 for starting teachers and $60,000 for teachers with advanced credentials. About $120 million is set aside for a program that adds five weeks to the elementary school calendar.

A draft budget would increase education spending by over $480 million.
 

Created: February 28, 2019 06:45 PM

