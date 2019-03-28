New Mexico forges ahead with independent ethics commission | KOB 4
New Mexico forges ahead with independent ethics commission

The Associated Press
March 28, 2019 05:23 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico is moving forward with the creation of an independent ethics commission to investigate complaints about the conduct of public officials, political candidates, lobbyists and government contractors.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday signed legislation to create the commission that underwent dozens of revisions and substitutions as it passed the Legislature earlier this month.

Voters approved the commission concept by statewide ballot last year, leaving lawmakers to assign investigative powers and decide the extent of public access to proceedings.

The commission must go through a district court judge to subpoena documents or witness testimony.

Six commissioners will be appointed by the governor and legislative leaders, and a seventh is appointed by those commissioners. Complaints are made public 30 days after a probable-cause finding.

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: March 28, 2019 05:23 PM
Created: March 28, 2019 03:33 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

