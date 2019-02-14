New Mexico governor urges action on gun background checks | KOB 4
New Mexico governor urges action on gun background checks

The Associated Press
February 14, 2019 01:09 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is urging the state Senate to act on a bill that would expand background checks to all private gun sales.

The Democratic governor delivered a written message to the Senate on Thursday's first anniversary of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

A shot was fired Thursday on the grounds of a high school in Rio Rancho, but police say no one was injured and a suspect was in custody.

Lujan Grisham says she respects 2nd Amendment rights and also "will not abide inaction when innocent lives are at stake."

The Senate bill would close a loophole allowing private sales without checking a federal database of people with felony convictions and severe mental disorders.

