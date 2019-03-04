New Mexico House halts lottery expansion to sports betting | KOB 4
New Mexico House halts lottery expansion to sports betting

The Associated Press
March 04, 2019 03:10 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico House of Representatives has endorsed a bill that would halt plans to create a state lottery game tied to the outcome of sports.

The bill from Republican Rep. Jason Harper of Rio Rancho passed the House on Monday without opposition. The bill now moves to the state Senate for consideration.

The New Mexico Lottery sustains scholarships to help state residents attend public universities and colleges. The board of the lottery has been seeking to cash in on last year's ruling of the U.S. Supreme Court that struck down a federal sports gambling ban.

Harper's bill also would redirect unclaimed lottery funds directly toward scholarships rather than back into lottery prizes. He says between $2 million and $4 million remain unclaimed each year.

The Associated Press


