New Mexico House seeks salaries for legislators

The 44-24 vote of the House on Wednesday advances the measure to the Senate for consideration. The proposed constitutional amendment from Democratic Reps. Bobby Gonzales of Taos and Angelica Rubio of Las Cruces would do away with the prohibition on legislative compensation and create a commission to set salaries. Senate approval would send the measure to a statewide vote.

Rubio and other proponents of professionalizing the legislature say the current system has excluded people who can't afford to take time away from paid work.