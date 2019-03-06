New Mexico House seeks salaries for legislators
The Associated Press
March 06, 2019 04:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A proposal to provide salaries to state legislators for the first time has been endorsed by the New Mexico House of Representatives.
The 44-24 vote of the House on Wednesday advances the measure to the Senate for consideration. The proposed constitutional amendment from Democratic Reps. Bobby Gonzales of Taos and Angelica Rubio of Las Cruces would do away with the prohibition on legislative compensation and create a commission to set salaries. Senate approval would send the measure to a statewide vote.
Rubio and other proponents of professionalizing the legislature say the current system has excluded people who can't afford to take time away from paid work.
Lawmakers currently get a daily allowance for expenses, mileage reimbursements and access to retirement benefits in some instances.
Credits
The Associated Press
Created: March 06, 2019 04:54 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved