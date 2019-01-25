New Mexico lawmakers respond to reopening of federal government
Kai Porter
January 25, 2019 05:13 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. - As Sen. Martin Heinrich spoke to lawmakers in the House chamber about the impact of the 35-day-long government shutdown on New Mexicans, President Trump was announcing the deal to end the shutdown for three weeks.
"I think anything that gets the government back open again is a positive development. We have to do that before we can really get to the nitty-gritty of negotiations around other issues like border security and what that looks like,” Heinrich said.
During the shutdown, more than 900 federal employees in New Mexico filed for unemployment benefits, as 800,000 federal workers across the country went without paychecks.
"We should not be using our federal employees as pawns in that negotiation so if we can open the government cleanly for three weeks that will help move other negotiations forward," Heinrich said.
As for what happens next, Heinrich says he does not support a border wall and feels the billions of dollars it would cost could be better spent.
Sen. Tom Udall issued a statement following the president's announcement. Sen. Udall, "Now that there is a path to re-opening the government, the president must face up to reality, drop his outrageous and wasteful wall demands, and support common-sense border security proposals."
Rep. Ben Ray Lujan also commented on the end to the government shutdown, saying "In the days ahead, we must fully fund the federal government and discuss the modern and effective border security measures that Democrats have laid out."
Rep. Deb Haaland said she was happy the government was reopening, but she added that the whole situation could have been avoided.
"This is the same funding bill that could have been signed weeks ago, which shows just how unnecessary this shutdown was in the first place. I will be working hard for a long-term solution that prioritizes the needs of families in my district,” said Congresswoman Deb Haaland.
Credits
Updated: January 25, 2019 05:13 PM
Created: January 25, 2019 03:42 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved