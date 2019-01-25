New Mexico lawmakers respond to reopening of federal government

"We should not be using our federal employees as pawns in that negotiation so if we can open the government cleanly for three weeks that will help move other negotiations forward," Heinrich said.

As for what happens next, Heinrich says he does not support a border wall and feels the billions of dollars it would cost could be better spent.

Sen. Tom Udall issued a statement following the president's announcement. Sen. Udall, "Now that there is a path to re-opening the government, the president must face up to reality, drop his outrageous and wasteful wall demands, and support common-sense border security proposals."

Rep. Ben Ray Lujan also commented on the end to the government shutdown, saying "In the days ahead, we must fully fund the federal government and discuss the modern and effective border security measures that Democrats have laid out."

Rep. Deb Haaland said she was happy the government was reopening, but she added that the whole situation could have been avoided.

"This is the same funding bill that could have been signed weeks ago, which shows just how unnecessary this shutdown was in the first place. I will be working hard for a long-term solution that prioritizes the needs of families in my district,” said Congresswoman Deb Haaland.