New Mexico Legislature presses for education reforms | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico Legislature presses for education reforms

New Mexico Legislature presses for education reforms

The Associated Press
March 05, 2019 03:10 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico state Senate and House are debating bills that would raise teacher salaries, extend the school calendar and increase spending on students from low-income and minority families.

Advertisement

Deliberations on the sweeping reforms began Tuesday on the floors of the Democrat-led House and Senate. The similar proposals respond to a court order to boost resources to New Mexico's troubled public education system.

Provisions of both bills would raise teacher salaries by as much as 12 percent and increase spending on students from low-income and minority families through adjustments to a complex school funding formula.

The state would offer $120 million in annual spending for elementary schools that chose to extend the school year by five weeks. Senate bill sponsor Mimi Stewart says new accountability measures are included.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: March 05, 2019 03:10 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Judge reinstates man's triple-murder conviction
Judge reinstates man's triple-murder conviction
2 people suffer critical injuries in crash on I-25 at Broadway
2 people suffer critical injuries in crash on I-25 at Broadway
Suspect surrenders following SWAT standoff in southeast Albuquerque
Andrew Edwards
Multiple women have been drugged in downtown Albuquerque
Multiple women have been drugged in downtown Albuquerque
Dion's tests delivery in Las Cruces, Colorado and Texas
Dion's tests delivery in Las Cruces, Colorado and Texas
Advertisement




New Mexico Legislature presses for education reforms
New Mexico Legislature presses for education reforms
Former New Mexico officer found guilty of armed robbery
Former New Mexico officer found guilty of armed robbery
New Mexico bill aims to limit immigration detention centers
New Mexico bill aims to limit immigration detention centers
State files lawsuit against the Air Force over contaminated water
State files lawsuit against the Air Force over contaminated water
Judge reinstates man's triple-murder conviction
Judge reinstates man's triple-murder conviction