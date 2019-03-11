New Mexico plan to boost spending heads to Senate floor | KOB 4
New Mexico plan to boost spending heads to Senate floor

The Associated Press
March 11, 2019 09:42 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Adjustments to a $7 billion annual general fund spending plan for the state of New Mexico would devote greater resources to economic development subsidies and drop a requirement that the University of New Mexico revive recently disbanded sports teams.

The lead Senate budget committee on Monday endorsed a $703 million increase in general fund spending for the fiscal year starting July 1. That represents an additional $19 million beyond the House-approved bill.

The amended bill now moves to the full Senate for a vote.

Senate amendments could boost current year spending by $60 million on a closing fund to encourage business expansions.

Minor adjustments were made to a plan for public education spending of $3.25 billion that represents a 16 percent increase over current-year spending.

The Associated Press


