Lawmakers work to pass bills with less than a week left in session

SANTA FE, N.M. – It’s the beginning of the end for New Mexico’s state lawmakers. They already got a public safety package and behavioral health reform plan up to the governor’s desk, along with a few other bills. But for everything else, it’s now a race to the finish line.

SENATE BILL 42

A governor-backed plan to reform the state’s CARA program took another step forward Monday, just days after clearing the Senate floor.

The bill streamlines how state agencies deal with substance-exposed newborns and their families.

SENATE BILL 219

Meanwhile, a proposal opening the door for psychedelic-assisted therapies in New Mexico is picking up speed after clearing a House committee with strong bi-partisan support. It’s potentially just two votes away from the finish line.

SENATE BILL 481

A bill creating a new government board to oversee the redevelopment and relocation of the New Mexico State Fairgrounds cleared the halfway point Monday, despite concerns from state senators.

“We need to be able to make the state fair part of the 10 best again, like it used to be, it’s not that anymore. So this is just as much to redevelop and make that state fair better as it is to develop 236 acres smack-dab in the middle of Albuquerque,” said state Sen. Mimi Stewart.

Of course, not everything is still moving forward in the Roundhouse.

HOUSE BILL 11

The reworked Paid Family and Medical Leave proposal hit a brick wall over the weekend after the Senate Finance Committee voted to kill the bill.

Business leaders and Republican lawmakers fiercely challenged the state-run paid leave proposal, even after the bill’s sponsors made significant compromises.

“What we presented to the Senate was a bill that we worked very hard on to incorporate a lot of thoughts that were presented to us,” said state Rep. Christine Chandler. “It takes a while to get big legislation through. It just does, and we’re committed to doing that.”

SENATE BILL 163

Efforts to fix the New Mexico medical malpractice environment also appear to be dead after lawmakers narrowly voted to kill a bi-partisan reform bill.

The proposal was ultimately working to lower medical malpractice insurance rates– something lawmakers say is driving doctors away from New Mexico.

“I doubt anything will happen this session, and unfortunately, we’ve got another year, but during the next year, people, their ability to get appointments is only going to go down as we continue to lose doctors on a net, net basis,” said state Sen. Martin Hickey.

It’s worth noting lawmakers still have to finalize a $10.8 billion state budget proposal, and come to an agreement on the omnibus tax package. They only have until Saturday at noon.