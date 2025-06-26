State lawmakers demand answers after babies die under CYFD care

t's the state department responsible for the safety and well-being of more than 2,000 New Mexican kids, yet we've recently seen the worst of what can happen to a child involved with the Children, Youth and Families Department.

SANTA FE, N.M. — It’s the state department responsible for the safety and well-being of more than 2,000 New Mexican kids, yet we’ve recently seen the worst of what can happen to a child involved with the Children, Youth and Families Department.

We’ve confirmed three children have died since April because of reported failings within the department. At a Legislative Finance Committee Meeting Wednesday state lawmakers demanded answers from CYFD Secretary Teresa Casados.

“It’s always blame and quite frankly I think denial, and I’m super concerned about the direction of the welfare of the children in the state of New Mexico,” said state Sen. Nicole Tobiassen.

Since the beginning of this month, two babies died under CYFD’s care. The first, a 4-month-old in Albuquerque. Detectives said it was found unresponsive after taking a nap with its parents, Victor Gonzales and Gabriella Muniz. They’re admitted drug users, and detectives say the baby was born exposed to fentanyl and meth. It went home from the hospital with its parents under a CYFD safety plan.

During the meeting, Tobiassen revealed CYFD did not make contact with that family during the baby’s short life.

“The grandmother was supposed to be checking on that 4-month-old three times a day which I can’t even conceive, why is that a safety plan? But if that’s a safety plan, is a safety plan actually safe? And who is following up?” Tobiassen said.

Casados said these recent cases have led the department to change safety plan requirements.

“Before it was a plan that, allowed for the parents to create a plan that allowed just ‘we are just going to get services,’ and not necessarily something that’s strictly enforceable, so that has already changed,” she said.

Another change is to touch points, or when state workers make contact with a family. Now, if they can’t contact them, an alert goes out for an investigation. Casados said touch points weren’t documented before.

“We can all agree then that was a failure on the agency’s part?” Tobiassen asked.

“I believe it was a failure on the system that’s in place, the process. There were three agencies that were all involved,” Casados replied.

“Secretary, here’s the way I look at it. I mentor and grow leaders for a living and there comes a point in a leader’s career where they pause and look themselves in the mirror instead of pointing fingers, and I’ve heard you point fingers so often, but I’ve never heard you actually take accountability,” Tobiassen interrupted.

Casados said she takes responsibility for the failings in her department, but adds other agencies including law enforcement and the Department of Health were involved in the cases as well.

The other case lawmakers focused on was that of a 10-month-old girl who died in foster care last week. The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating it as child abuse, but haven’t filed any charges.

State Rep. Eleanor Chavez had questions about it Wednesday.

“Were visits made to that baby, to that foster home?” Chavez asked.

“At this point I believe the answer is yes, but again we’re investigating that case as well,” said Casados.

“Madame Chair and secretary, I believe the answer is no,” said Chavez. “That baby was not visited on a regular basis. I think CYFD is in a crisis. A crisis that’s gotten worse. We can’t keep doing this, we cannot keep doing this, and you’re responsible.”

The meeting lasted four hours. Lawmakers also asked about CYFD spending and the real impact of recent hires. Other lawmakers told Casados they expected more detailed answers and data the next time they meet. Casados said she had a separate presentation on juvenile justice, but they ran out of time.