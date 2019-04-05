New Mexico scraps A-F school rating system
The Associated Press
April 05, 2019 06:16 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's governor has signed a bill to replace an A-F system for rating the quality of individual public schools with a variety of measurements.
Lujan Grisham made the widely anticipated move on Thursday to establish a "dashboard" style evaluation system and eliminate letter grades for schools.
School dashboards likely would include information on graduation rates, federal subsidies, student academic proficiency, and teacher performance.
A-F school ratings were a hallmark effort by the administration of former Republican Gov. Susana Martinez. Students at "F'' rated schools were given top priority on requests to transfer to a different school under the prior system.
