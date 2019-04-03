New Mexico scraps Columbus Day for Indigenous Peoples' Day | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico scraps Columbus Day for Indigenous Peoples' Day

New Mexico scraps Columbus Day for Indigenous Peoples' Day

The Associated Press
April 03, 2019 06:51 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is doing away with Columbus Day in favor of a holiday honoring Native Americans.

Advertisement

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday signed legislation that creates Indigenous Peoples' Day on the second Monday in October and strikes Columbus Day from a list of official state holidays.

The initiative from state Rep. Derrick Lente of the Sandia Pueblo tribe in central New Mexico stirred emotional debate at the Legislature.

At least five states stretching from Hawaii to Vermont have done away with Columbus Day celebrations in deference to Native Americans. The federal holiday honoring Italian explorer Christopher Columbus remains in place.

Tributes to European conquerors in many New Mexico communities are being written out of consideration for the state's 23 American Indian nations and tribes.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: April 03, 2019 06:51 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Victim of late-night shooting in critical condition
Victim of late-night shooting in critical condition
Man dies while working on car, family wants to warn others
Man dies while working on car, family wants to warn others
APD officer injured in crash
APD officer injured in crash
Surveillance video shows thief who stole wedding rings
Surveillance video of the man who broke into a northeast Albuquerque home
ART traffic signal causes confusion for some drivers
ART traffic signal causes confusion for some drivers
Advertisement




Victim of late-night shooting in critical condition
Victim of late-night shooting in critical condition
APD officer injured in crash
APD officer injured in crash
ART traffic signal causes confusion for some drivers
ART traffic signal causes confusion for some drivers
Surveillance video shows thief who stole wedding rings
Surveillance video of the man who broke into a northeast Albuquerque home
New Mexico scraps Columbus Day for Indigenous Peoples' Day
New Mexico scraps Columbus Day for Indigenous Peoples' Day