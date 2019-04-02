New Mexico state lawmaker will seek US House seat | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico state lawmaker will seek US House seat

New Mexico state lawmaker will seek US House seat

The Associated Press
April 02, 2019 07:01 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Democratic state Rep. Joseph Sanchez of Alcalde says he plans to run for an open U.S. congressional seat representing northern New Mexico in 2020.

Advertisement

Sanchez made the announcement Monday on Twitter after U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján of Nambé indicated he will run for Senate in 2020 to succeed Sen. Tom Udall. Luján and Udall are Democrats.

An electrical engineer by trade, Sanchez says he wants to improve the quality of life in northern New Mexico in areas of public health, economic development and human rights.

Udall announced last week that he won't seek a third term in office.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: April 02, 2019 07:01 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Father accused of killing 5-year-old son
Father accused of killing 5-year-old son
Thieves break into Albuquerque woman's home, steal wedding rings
Thieves break into Albuquerque woman's home, steal wedding rings
First responders wait for ambulance, decide to transport patient in fire engine instead
First responders wait for ambulance, decide to transport patient in fire engine instead
Man leads deputies on chase, crashes into family's home
Man leads deputies on chase, crashes into family's home
Albuquerque residents can face $250 fine for failing to remove weeds from property
Albuquerque residents can face $250 fine for failing to remove weeds from property
Advertisement




Thieves break into Albuquerque woman's home, steal wedding rings
Thieves break into Albuquerque woman's home, steal wedding rings
New Mexico state lawmaker will seek US House seat
New Mexico state lawmaker will seek US House seat
Albuquerque's Civilian Police Oversight Board given expanded subpoena power
Albuquerque's Civilian Police Oversight Board given expanded subpoena power
Father accused of killing 5-year-old son
Father accused of killing 5-year-old son
New Mexico officials eye new film studio near Navajo Nation
New Mexico officials eye new film studio near Navajo Nation