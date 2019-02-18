New Mexico to sue Trump admin. over national emergency declaration
Joshua Panas
February 18, 2019 02:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that New Mexico will sue the Trump administration for declaring a national emergency to pay for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
“The president’s absurd and dangerous declaration, a bald-faced end run around Congress and the basic tenets of our nation’s system of governance, will not stand,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.
The governor said the president’s declaration “diverts funds crucial to the protection of New Mexicans away from their proper channels and puts New Mexico’s economy and people at risk.”
Attorney General Hector Balderas said he is appalled that Pres. Trump “would bypass the rule of law.”
“I stand ready to join with our state partners to file against and prevent this abhorrent misuse of executive power,” Balderas said.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Created: February 18, 2019 02:51 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved