New Mexico’s congressional delegation responds to Trump compromise | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico’s congressional delegation responds to Trump compromise

New Mexico’s congressional delegation responds to Trump compromise Photo: Democratic Party of New Mexico

Patrick Hayes
January 19, 2019 09:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation responded to President Trump’s so-called compromise. 

Advertisement

The all-Democrat group sent statements or used social media to express their thoughts. 

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich tweeted out and said, “Extortion is not negotiation. Dreamers & government workers are not bargaining chips for President Trump's wasteful border wall.”

He added, “The only responsible path forward is to reopen the government immediately.”

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall also tweeted and said, “The president has said he's "proud” to shut down the government and hold Americans’ livelihoods hostage. The American people are tired of this sheer dysfunction, and we shouldn't validate or accept it. It’s time to stop this governance-by-extortion.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland said, “President Trump didn’t come to the table, instead he came up with a false compromise and pulled Dreamers onto the list of people he’s holding hostage for his fantasy. It’s only fair that President Trump signs the bill The House passed on day one to pay federal workers and contractors, then we can discuss border security.”

She added, “When I talk to families in New Mexico, they tell me about the need for quality public education, good paying jobs, and access to quality health care — the wall is not a solution to those concerns.”

Congressman Ben Ray Lujan also released a statement and said, “What the American people were expecting to see today was immediate action to open the federal government. There is no reason that 800,000 federal employees continue to be held hostage due to the President’s failed leadership. Small businesses and local governments across America are being hurt as a result of the Trump shutdown.

Additionally, Lujan said, “Democrats have been clear from day one. We have passed many bipartisan options for Leader Mitch McConnell to immediately take up and allow for a vote on the Senate floor to open the federal government.

Meantime, the chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico, Steve Pearce, wrote, “The two sides have been unwilling to compromise up until now. His proposal seems like a reasonable suggestion, with both sides getting something and both giving something.”

Credits

Patrick Hayes


Updated: January 19, 2019 09:49 PM
Created: January 19, 2019 08:49 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Popular hotel, waterpark shuts down
Popular hotel, waterpark shuts down
Police release new surveillance photos of homicide suspect
Police release new surveillance photos of homicide suspect
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Federal employees could face fines, prison time for accepting donations
Govt. shutdown puts the brakes on local 'Brew Lab' opening
Govt. shutdown puts the brakes on local 'Brew Lab' opening
New Mexico’s congressional delegation responds to Trump compromise
New Mexico’s congressional delegation responds to Trump compromise
Advertisement




Govt. shutdown puts the brakes on local 'Brew Lab' opening
Govt. shutdown puts the brakes on local 'Brew Lab' opening
Police release new surveillance photos of homicide suspect
Police release new surveillance photos of homicide suspect
The Latest: Trump offers 'Dreamers' deal for border wall
Donald Trump
New Mexico’s congressional delegation responds to Trump compromise
New Mexico’s congressional delegation responds to Trump compromise
CrossFit gym focuses on helping kids, teens stay fit
CrossFit gym focuses on helping kids, teens stay fit