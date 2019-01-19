New Mexico’s congressional delegation responds to Trump compromise

He added, “The only responsible path forward is to reopen the government immediately.”

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall also tweeted and said, “The president has said he's "proud” to shut down the government and hold Americans’ livelihoods hostage. The American people are tired of this sheer dysfunction, and we shouldn't validate or accept it. It’s time to stop this governance-by-extortion.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland said, “President Trump didn’t come to the table, instead he came up with a false compromise and pulled Dreamers onto the list of people he’s holding hostage for his fantasy. It’s only fair that President Trump signs the bill The House passed on day one to pay federal workers and contractors, then we can discuss border security.”

She added, “When I talk to families in New Mexico, they tell me about the need for quality public education, good paying jobs, and access to quality health care — the wall is not a solution to those concerns.”

Congressman Ben Ray Lujan also released a statement and said, “What the American people were expecting to see today was immediate action to open the federal government. There is no reason that 800,000 federal employees continue to be held hostage due to the President’s failed leadership. Small businesses and local governments across America are being hurt as a result of the Trump shutdown.

Additionally, Lujan said, “Democrats have been clear from day one. We have passed many bipartisan options for Leader Mitch McConnell to immediately take up and allow for a vote on the Senate floor to open the federal government.

Meantime, the chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico, Steve Pearce, wrote, “The two sides have been unwilling to compromise up until now. His proposal seems like a reasonable suggestion, with both sides getting something and both giving something.”