New York’s top court blocks NYC from letting noncitizens vote

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state’s top court put an end Thursday to New York City’s effort to empower noncitizens to vote in municipal elections.

In a 6-1 ruling, the high court said “the New York constitution as it stands today draws a firm line restricting voting to citizens.”

New York City never actually implemented its 2022 law. Supporters estimated it would have applied to about 800,000 noncitizens with legal permanent U.S. residency or authorization to work in the nation. The measure would have let them cast a ballot for mayor, city council and other local offices, but not for president, Congress or state officials.

State Republican officials quickly sued over the law, and state courts at every level rejected it.

Republicans hailed Thursday’s ruling from the state’s highest court, called the Court of Appeals.

FILE - Activists participate in a rally on the steps of New York City Hall ahead of a City Council vote to allow lawful permanent residents to cast votes in elections to select the mayor, City Council members and other municipal officeholders, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mary Altaffer

“Efforts by radical Democrats on the New York City Council to permit noncitizen voting have been rightly rejected,” NYGOP Chair Ed Cox said in a statement. The Republicans’ attorney, Michael Hawrylchak, said they were pleased that the court recognized the state constitution’s “fundamental limits” on voter eligibility.

The city Law Department said it respected the decision.

A handful of Maryland and Vermont towns let noncitizens cast ballots in local elections, and noncitizen residents of Washington, D.C., can vote in city races. San Francisco allows noncitizen parents to participate in school board elections.

Farther south in California, residents of Santa Ana rejected a noncitizen voting measure last year. Some other states specifically prohibit localities from enfranchising noncitizens.

In New York, the state constitution says “every citizen shall be entitled to vote” if at least 18 years old and a state resident. The document adds that county and municipal election voters must live in the relevant county, city or village.

New York City argued that “every citizen” doesn’t mean “citizens only,” and that the city had a self-governance right to choose to expand the franchise for its own elections. The law’s supporters said it gave an electoral voice to many people who have made a home in the city and pay taxes to it but face tough paths to citizenship.

The GOP accused Democrats of violating the state constitution in order to make partisan gains. The City Council, which passed the law, is heavily Democratic.

Democratic Mayor Eric Adams neither vetoed nor signed it. Instead, he allowed it to become law without his signature, saying at the time that he believed “New Yorkers should have a say in their government.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.