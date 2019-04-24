NM secretary of state announces run for US Senate seat
Joshua Panas
April 24, 2019 02:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Maggie Toulouse Oliver announced her intentions to run for the U.S. Senate seat that is being vacated by Tom Udall.
In a video posted on Twitter, Toulouse Oliver asks if voters are ready to make history and elect the first female U.S. Senator from New Mexico.
Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat, also talked about her background, including being a single at age 24 mother who didn't have health care.
She vowed to fight for medicare for all and fix the student loan crisis.
Toulouse Oliver will take on Rep. Ben Ray Lujan in a primary election.
Credits
Joshua Panas
Created: April 24, 2019 02:51 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved