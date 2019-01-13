No guns allowed in gallery during New Mexico joint sessions | KOB 4
The Associated Press
January 13, 2019 09:17 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico Legislature is prohibiting people from carrying guns in the House gallery during Tuesday's opening session Tuesday and any other joint sessions of the two legislative chambers.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that a legislative committee's approval of the ban follows expressions of concern by top House and Senate leaders regarding mass shootings around the nation.

The House Gallery overlooks the chamber floor where Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will deliver her State of the State address Tuesday.

The committee also voted to ban weapons carried openly on opening day, but House Speaker Brian Egolf said the panel will meet Monday and may rescind that decision.

The new restriction won't prohibit people from carrying guns in the Capitol and displaying them in most sections of the building.
 

