PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Campaign for President Oct. 10
By The Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at a Town Hall event hosted by Univision, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacquelyn Martin]
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.