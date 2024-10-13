PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Campaign for President, October 12
By The Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the press before boarding Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, en route to North Carolina for a campaign event. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brendan Smialowski]
This is a collection of photos chosen by AP photo editors.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign event at Beauty Society, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)