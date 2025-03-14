PHOTO COLLECTION: Romania Election

This is a photo collection curated by AP photo editors.
George Simion, the leader of Romania's most popular far-right party, the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), waves next to former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, right, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, March 14, 2025, after filling his candidacy to participate in the country's presidential election rerun in May as he seeks to rally nationalist voters in the wake of last year's controversial frontrunner being barred from the race. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vadim Ghirda