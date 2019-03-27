Political committee for Latinos backs New Mexico congressman | KOB 4
Political committee for Latinos backs New Mexico congressman

Ben Ray Lujan Ben Ray Lujan | 

The Associated Press
March 27, 2019 08:23 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A political committee dedicated to electing progressive Latino candidates wants to help Rep. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico campaign for an open U.S. Senate seat.

Lujan is contemplating a run to succeed Sen. Tom Udall, and the Latino Victory Fund has launched a website touting the congressman's family history and legislative achievements while seeking donations to the cause.

Udall's announcement Monday that he will not seek a third Senate term has several potential candidates studying their chances of winning the seat in 2020.

Fund President Melissa Mark-Viveritto calls Lujan a prolific fundraiser and the "mastermind" behind Democrats taking control of Congress in midterm elections.

Recent contributors to the fund include the Democratic National Committee, billionaire liberal activist George Soros, labor unions and the League of Conservation Voters.

The Associated Press


Created: March 27, 2019 08:23 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

