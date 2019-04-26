Poll shows Gov. Lujan Grisham's approval rating at 41% | KOB 4
Poll shows Gov. Lujan Grisham's approval rating at 41%

Joshua Panas
April 26, 2019 03:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has a 41% approval rating, according to a Morning Consult poll.

The poll of New Mexicans from Jan. 1 - March 31 shows 33% of respondents disapprove of the New Mexico governor.

New Mexicans were also asked about U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall.

Both senators received a 39% approval rating. 

View the full poll results

