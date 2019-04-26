Poll shows Gov. Lujan Grisham's approval rating at 41%
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has a 41% approval rating, according to a Morning Consult poll.
The poll of New Mexicans from Jan. 1 - March 31 shows 33% of respondents disapprove of the New Mexico governor.
New Mexicans were also asked about U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall.
Both senators received a 39% approval rating.
