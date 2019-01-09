Proposal calls for revamping key New Mexico water commission | KOB 4
Proposal calls for revamping key New Mexico water commission

The Associated Press
January 09, 2019 06:16 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico lawmakers are expected to consider legislation that would change the way appointments are made to a powerful commission charged with protecting, conserving and developing water resources across the arid state.

Efforts to overhaul the Interstate Stream Commission are not new, but the latest attempt comes as a new governor takes office amid a persistent drought and a high-stakes battle with Texas over management of the Rio Grande.

Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe says the idea is to remove politics from the process and raise the bar for a more diverse and experienced commission.

The governor currently appoints the commissioners. Under the legislation, the governor and the Legislature would each have four appointments, with no more than two of them being from the same political party.

Created: January 09, 2019 06:16 AM

