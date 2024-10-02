Prosecutors say they may bring additional charges against New York City mayor and indict others

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors said Wednesday that they might bring additional charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams and indict others in the corruption case against him.

Prosecutors made the disclosure during a hearing for Adams days after he was was indicted on charges that he accepted about $100,000 worth of free or deeply discounted flights, hotel stays, meals and entertainment on international trips that he mostly took before he was elected mayor, when he was serving as Brooklyn’s borough president.

Prosecutors say the travel perks were arranged by a senior Turkish diplomatic official in New York and Turkish businesspeople who wanted to gain influence with Adams. The indictment alleges that Adams also conspired to receive illegal donations to his political campaigns from foreign sources who weren’t allowed to give money to U.S. political candidates.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) —

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, second from right, arrives to court in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig

New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrived at a Manhattan courthouse Wednesday for a hearing in a case where he is accused of taking bribes in the form of luxury travel and other perks and illegal campaign contributions that prosecutors say helped propel him to office.

The Democrat is appearing before a judge at a federal courthouse just a few blocks from City Hall. It’s his first time in court since he pleaded not guilty at an arraignment last Friday.

“Busy. Busy. Busy city. Running the city. Making sure we continue to move forward,” Adams said as he stepped out of a black SUV, put on his jacket and walked up the courthouse steps.

Wednesday’s hearing isn’t expected to involve a deep exploration of the evidence.

A judge could also set a preliminary timetable for the trial and Adams’ lawyers may raise some of the complaints they’ve been airing in court filings and media appearances about the charges and investigation.

Adams was indicted last week on charges that he accepted about $100,000 worth of free or deeply discounted flights, hotel stays, meals and entertainment on international trips that he mostly took before he was elected mayor, when he was serving as Brooklyn’s borough president.

Prosecutors say the travel perks were arranged by a senior Turkish diplomatic official in New York and Turkish businesspeople who wanted to gain influence with Adams. The indictment said Adams also conspired to receive illegal donations to his political campaigns from foreign sources who weren’t allowed to give money to U.S. political candidates.

The indictment said that Adams reciprocated those gifts in 2021 by helping Turkey open a new diplomatic facility in the city despite concerns that had been raised by the Fire Department about whether the building could pass all of its required fire safety inspections.

Adams has denied knowingly accepting any illegal campaign contributions. He also said there was nothing improper about the trips he took abroad or the perks he received, and that any help he gave to Turkish officials regarding the diplomatic building was just routine “constituent services.” He has said helping people navigate the city’s bureaucracy was part of his job.

Adams is seeking to dismiss part of the case. His lawyers filed court papers Monday asking to throw out the bribery charge against him. They contend that Adams’ flights, upgrades, meals and hotel rooms were not bribes under federal law.

A spokesperson for Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oncu Keceli, said in a statement that the country’s missions in the U.S. and elsewhere operate according to international diplomatic rules and that “Our meddling in another country’s internal affairs is out of the question.”

The judge appointed to oversee Adams’ trial, Dale Ho, could also on Monday potentially deal with a request by the mayor’s lawyer to open an investigation into whether prosecutors with the U.S. attorney’s office improperly leaked information to reporters about the investigation.

The court filing didn’t cite any evidence that prosecutors broke grand jury rules, but it cited a string of news reports by The New York Times about instances where the investigation had burst into public view, like when FBI agents searched the home of one of Adams’ chief fundraisers and when they stopped the mayor as he left a public event last November and seized his electronic devices.

It was unclear whether the court would schedule a trial in advance of New York’s June mayoral primary, where Adams is likely to face several challengers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.