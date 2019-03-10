Recreational marijuana bill advances in legislature | KOB 4
Advertisement

Recreational marijuana bill advances in legislature

Recreational marijuana bill advances in legislature

The Associated Press
March 10, 2019 11:54 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A proposal to legalize the sale and consumption of recreational marijuana through state-run stores in New Mexico is advancing in the state Legislature.

Advertisement

A Senate panel on Saturday endorsed the House-approved bill that would allow possession of up to 1 ounce (28 grams) of marijuana for recreational use by people 21 and over, while applying taxes of up to 17 percent on sales.

Bill supporters include advocacy groups for criminal justice reform including defense attorneys and the ACLU. Businesses associations and medical marijuana businesses are worried about state involvement in sales and a potential plunge in marijuana prices.

Bipartisan sponsors say their bill establishes a tightly regulated marijuana market that guards against childhood use, helps identify impaired drivers and allows employers to maintain zero-tolerance policies and drug testing of employees.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: March 10, 2019 11:54 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM chef wins two Food Network shows, about to make debut on 'Beat Bobby Flay'
NM chef wins two Food Network shows, about to make debut on 'Beat Bobby Flay'
Mother reported to police after taking 8-year-old daughter to rap concert
Mother reported to police after taking 8-year-old daughter to rap concert
Thousands show up to New Mexico United inaugural season opener
Thousands show up to New Mexico United inaugural season opener
Woman claims neighbor killed her two dogs in SW Albuquerque
Luna
Cooper's hawks illegally shot and killed in Albuquerque
Cooper's hawks illegally shot and killed in Albuquerque
Advertisement




Recreational marijuana bill advances in legislature
Recreational marijuana bill advances in legislature
NM chef wins two Food Network shows, about to make debut on 'Beat Bobby Flay'
NM chef wins two Food Network shows, about to make debut on 'Beat Bobby Flay'
Thousands show up to New Mexico United inaugural season opener
Thousands show up to New Mexico United inaugural season opener
Chevel Shepherd performs at Rich Ford's 58th anniversary
Chevel Shepherd performs at Rich Ford's 58th anniversary
Woman claims neighbor killed her two dogs in SW Albuquerque
Luna