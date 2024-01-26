Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, longtime Maryland Democrat, to retire from Congress

TIMONIUM, Md. (AP) — Maryland U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger announced Friday that he won’t seek a 12th term in Congress.

The 77-year-old Democrat, who has represented the 2nd District since 2003, said in a video message that he will retire. The district includes parts of Baltimore County, Carroll County and the city of Baltimore.

“This election my name will not be on the ballot,” Ruppersberger said. “I’ve decided to retire to spend more time with my family. I want to thank them for all the sacrifices they have made over the years allowing me to serve our great community.”

The decision was difficult because Congress needs members like him “who care more about constituents and our country and less about cable news hits,” Ruppersberger said in a statement.

“But it is time to pass the torch to a younger generation of leaders and I am looking forward to spending more time with my family,” he said.

Before his run for Congress, the Baltimore native served two terms as Baltimore County executive and on the county council.

