Rep. Torres Small prefers 'carefully placed' border barriers | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

Rep. Torres Small prefers 'carefully placed' border barriers

Rep. Torres Small prefers 'carefully placed' border barriers

The Associated Press
February 01, 2019 10:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, D-New Mexico, says she is in favor of "carefully placed" border barriers "based on a detailed plan."

Advertisement

Torres Small, who represents New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, which shares about 180 miles (290 kilometers) of its southern border with Mexico, said Thursday that physical borders make sense when they are strategically placed.

Torres Small will chair the Subcommittee on Oversight, Management and Accountability for the Committee on Homeland Security, and will sit on the House Armed Services Committee.

New Mexico's other first-term congresswoman, Democratic Rep. Debra Haaland, who represents the 1st Congressional District, has been selected as vice chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources, chair of the Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands, and will sit on the Subcommittee for Indigenous Peoples of the United States.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: February 01, 2019 10:36 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man arrested for extreme animal abuse
Man arrested for extreme animal abuse
Stranger repeatedly delivers unwanted bologna
Stranger repeatedly delivers unwanted bologna
2 arrested following officer-involved shooting in Los Lunas
2 arrested following officer-involved shooting in Los Lunas
Driver shoots at unsuspecting family's car, narrowly missing children
Driver shoots at unsuspecting family's car, narrowly missing children
New Mexico judge turns down developer's water request
New Mexico judge turns down developer's water request
Advertisement




Man arrested in connection to deaths of teenage boys
Man arrested in connection to deaths of teenage boys
Rep. Torres Small prefers 'carefully placed' border barriers
Rep. Torres Small prefers 'carefully placed' border barriers
Neighborhood coalition asks for $1.5 million for lighting
Neighborhood coalition asks for $1.5 million for lighting
US pulls out of Cold War-era nuclear treaty, blaming Russia
Mike Pompeo
2 arrested following officer-involved shooting in Los Lunas
2 arrested following officer-involved shooting in Los Lunas