“This is actually a choice for providers, physicians and facilities to be able to have the right to refuse to perform abortions based on a conscientious objection and so it’s actually a bill about choice,” Dow said.

Dow said her bill is in response to House Bill 51, which would strike down a decades-old unenforced state law banning abortion in New Mexico.

Supporters of House Bill 51 said they want to protect the right to an abortion in case the U.S. Supreme Court votes to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that state laws banning abortions were unconstitutional.

Dow said House Bill 51 would also remove a part of the law allowing someone to conscientiously object to performing an abortion.

“If House Bill 51 does pass, it will have repealed conscientious protections in our state,” Dow said.

Dow says if her bill passes, that wouldn’t happen.

“This would really reinstate just that portion of the House Bill 51 which repealed conscientious protection,” Dow said.

House Bill 51 passed the House and is waiting to be heard in its first committee in the Senate.

