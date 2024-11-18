Republican Jason Stephens, who oversaw historically divided Ohio House, drops bid for speaker

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Jason Stephens, who has presided for the past two years over one of the most tumultuous periods in recent Ohio House history, said Monday that he will not seek another term as speaker.

Stephens, 53, announced his decision during a Statehouse news conference where he touted the session’s policy accomplishments and complimented the work of his staff. He said he expects his withdrawal from the contest will set up a vigorous speakership fight ahead of a caucus vote scheduled for Wednesday.

“As far as I’m concerned, this really resets the entire race, and, you know, it’s really a new speaker’s race over the next 48 hours,” he told reporters.

Among those seeking the seat will be Republican Senate President Matt Huffman, who won an unopposed House race Nov. 5. Stephens declined to say whether he had met with Huffman ahead of Monday’s announcement. State Reps. Ron Ferguson and Tim Barhorst are also reportedly considered contenders.

In January 2023, Stephens surprised the GOP-supermajority chamber by winning the speakership with support from a minority of the Republican caucus — but all 32 House Democrats.

FILE - President of the Ohio Senate Matt Huffman listens to debate, Feb. 28, 2024, in the Ohio Statehouse Senate Chambers in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joe Maiorana

A faction that backed a different speaker candidate and said they represented a majority of the House Republican caucus broke ranks, tried to form their own caucus and sued for control of the House GOP campaign fund. Rivals, some aligned with Huffman, used the fund to target Stephens’ allies in the 2024 primaries, with some success.

The Ohio Republican Party effectively supported the rebel faction when its central committee voted to censure the so-called “blue 22” House Republicans who had joined Democrats to elevate Stephens to the speaker’s chair.

Stephens, who won reelection to another two-year House term this month, said he will remain on as a representative for his rural southern Ohio district and that he wants to stay “solely focused” on this session’s unfinished business.

