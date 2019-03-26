Republican Mick Rich weighs 2nd Senate campaign
The Associated Press
March 26, 2019 01:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Republican construction contractor Mick Rich says he is contemplating another run for U.S. Senate in 2020 after his defeat last year to Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich in a three-way race.
Potential candidates have begun jockeying for position Tuesday to succeed Sen. Tom Udall after he announced he will not seek a third term.
Rich asserted Tuesday in a statement that liberal politicians control the entire New Mexico delegation to Capitol Hill and that voters want a candidate who can unite Republicans, Libertarians and conservative Democrats.
Rich received 31 percent of the vote in last year's Senate race. Heinrich earned 54 percent. Former presidential candidate and Gov. Gary Johnson ran under the Libertarian banner and secured 15 percent of ballots.
Among Democrats, U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan says he is consulting his family and supporters about the opportunity to run for Senate.
