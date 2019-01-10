Republican sponsors bill that would allow medical marijuana in schools | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Republican sponsors bill that would allow medical marijuana in schools

Brittany Costello
January 10, 2019 05:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A pre-filed bill for the 2019 legislative session would allow students, who are prescribed medical marijuana, to access the medication while at school.

Advertisement

Republican Senator Candace Gould authored Senate Bill 204. Gould said the bill attempts to balance protecting schools and protecting rights of New Mexican families.

The parents fighting for this change finally have a renewed sense of hope. Gould says Paloma Sledge-Guba, a young girl suffering from epilepsy, is her inspiration.

Sledge-Guba had to pull her daughter from school because medical cannabis is the only medication that has worked.

If SB 204 passed, a designated school official or parent would be able to administer the medication.

Districts would be allowed to opt out of allowing cannabis if they can prove they would lose federal funding.

In a statement, Sledge said, “Children in New Mexico who rely on medical cannabis to treat their debilitating conditions are being denied an education. I’m hopeful lawmakers will hear the stories from these families and vote yes on bill 204. The current Lynn & Erin Compassionate act discriminates against children who are medical cannabis patients and needs to be changed. There are currently six other states that have comprehensive laws that allow medical cannabis at school. I’m hopeful New Mexico will be next and that my daughter will soon be able to attend school with the life-saving medicine she needs.”

Gould said this bill would impact a relatively low number of students. Cannabis cards for children are extremely hard to get, she said only 175 have been issued for children in the state.

Gould said she is optimistic that her bill will be heard this session.

Track this bill during the legislative session

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: January 10, 2019 05:17 PM
Created: January 10, 2019 04:37 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque acupuncturist arrested, charged with raping a client
Albuquerque acupuncturist arrested, charged with raping a client
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Governor's budget proposal includes $500 million more for public education
Governor's budget proposal includes $500 million more for public education
State land commissioner: No more coyote killing contests
State land commissioner: No more coyote killing contests
Police investigate 'suspicious death' in southwest Albuquerque
Police investigate 'suspicious death' in southwest Albuquerque
Advertisement




Republican sponsors bill that would allow medical marijuana in schools
Republican sponsors bill that would allow medical marijuana in schools
Governor's budget proposal includes $500 million more for public education
Governor's budget proposal includes $500 million more for public education
Albuquerque acupuncturist arrested, charged with raping a client
Albuquerque acupuncturist arrested, charged with raping a client
At the border, Trump moves closer to emergency declaration
Donald Trump
3 charged in 2009 Alamogordo double homicide
From left: Joe Chavez, Matias Loza, Robert Chavez