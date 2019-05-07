Republican Yvette Herrell plans 2020 run for Congress | KOB 4
Republican Yvette Herrell plans 2020 run for Congress

The Associated Press
May 07, 2019 06:24 AM

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - Republican Yvette Herrell promises a different campaign against Democratic Congresswoman Xochitl (ZOH'-cheel) Torres Small in 2020 after facing criticism for avoiding debates.

Herrell, who lost to Torres Small in 2018, told the Hobbs News-Sun she has hired New Mexico consultants and plans to debate the Democrat.

Herrell is seeking the GOP nomination for a rematch with Torres Small. But she will have to first defeat fellow Republican Chris Mathys, a Las Cruces businessman.

The former state lawmaker faced criticism during the 2018 race for refusing to participate in any televised debates against Torres Small in what was a closely watched contest in southern New Mexico.

Herrell says scheduling conflicts prevented her from participating in debates but television stations said Herrell never gave alternative dates.

___ Information from: Hobbs News-Sun, http://www.hobbsnews.com

