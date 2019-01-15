Republicans respond to State of the State, lay out party's agenda | KOB 4
Republicans respond to State of the State, lay out party's agenda

Chris Ramirez
January 15, 2019

SANTA FE, N.M.- Republicans responded to Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State speech.

In the area of education, they tend to agree with the Democratic governor’s agenda, which calls for an increase in teacher pay.

However, they disagree with governor’s plan to lift the state’s $50 million television tax incentive cap.

They thing the state is essentially sending money out of New Mexico to Hollywood.

“I'm real concerned about the film credit issue. There have been estimates that we spend $200,000 per job that we generate with that program and that is too much. Somehow it is not working right,” said Steven Neville, Republican Steven Neville, Senate Minority Whip. “But to take $250 million out of our surplus is and that surplus is a godsend to us, we have huge needs across the state. We want to do things for teachers. We want to do things for infrastructure.”

Republicans also warn about overspending the estimated $1.1 billion surplus

“Just because we have plenty now, does not relieve us of the requirement to be fiscally responsible,” said Rep. James Townsend, House Minority Leader.

Rep. Townsend argues that some of the surplus should go back to New Mexicans.

“A lot of this money that has been generated should be returned to the taxpayers. That's the quickest way to put money back into mom and pop's pockets,” he said.

The one thing Republicans said they will not debate about is increasing taxes on New Mexicans, especially since the state is working with a surplus.

Credits

Chris Ramirez


Updated: January 15, 2019 06:19 PM
Created: January 15, 2019 04:39 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

