Richardson advised Pope Francis to meet with Kim Jong-un


December 22, 2018 08:28 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson has been staying busy, years after leaving office.

“I’ve concentrated on my foundation that specializes in North Korea and political hostages, bringing them home,” Richardson said.

Recently, Richardson packed his bags and set his sights on the Vatican for a peacekeeping mission.

“I had a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican to talk about the abolition of the death penalty, something we did in New Mexico at the end of my term,” Richardson said.

After Richardson abolished the death penalty, the Vatican honored Richardson and New Mexico.

“The Vatican made sure the Roman Colosseum was lit up with the name of New Mexico after we abolished the death penalty and I told Pope Francis how proud many New Mexicans were,” Richardson said.

The Pope and Richardson also spoke about relations with North Korea.

“I asked the pope to accept the invitation from Kim Jong-un, a risky invitation because there’s not much religious freedom there,” Richardson said.

The former governor said that the pope could reduce tensions and promote a dialogue that doesn’t always exist. 

