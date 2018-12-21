Richardson advised Pope Francis to meet with Kim Jong-un

“I had a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican to talk about the abolition of the death penalty, something we did in New Mexico at the end of my term,” Richardson said.

After Richardson abolished the death penalty, the Vatican honored Richardson and New Mexico.

“The Vatican made sure the Roman Colosseum was lit up with the name of New Mexico after we abolished the death penalty and I told Pope Francis how proud many New Mexicans were,” Richardson said.

The Pope and Richardson also spoke about relations with North Korea.

“I asked the pope to accept the invitation from Kim Jong-un, a risky invitation because there’s not much religious freedom there,” Richardson said.

The former governor said that the pope could reduce tensions and promote a dialogue that doesn’t always exist.