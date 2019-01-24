RNC in New Mexico planning for 2020

The RNC is focused on getting President Trump reelected.

“The president has unprecedented support from the Republican Party and that absolutely is true with the RNC as well and our membership," Smedile said.

Despite support among Republicans, President Trump has seen his approval ratings drop to the lowest in more than a year.

Political analysts believe he is taking a hit because of the government shutdown.

He is demanding $5.7 billion for a border wall, which is a big talking point for the RNC.

“Whether you're a border town or you can be up from upper-Midwest, a place that I'm from, where the drug epidemic has so severely crippled our communities. That's a direct reflection of bad border laws, right now,” Smedile said.

The RNC winter meeting will run through Friday.