Same-day voter registration moves forward in Santa Fe | KOB 4
Same-day voter registration moves forward in Santa Fe

Kai Porter
January 30, 2019 05:25 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.— A bill that would allow New Mexicans to register to vote on Election Day is moving forward in the legislature.

House Bill 86 passed its first committee at the Roundhouse Wednesday.

"Technology has finally arrived to where we can do same-day voter registration," said Rep. Daymon Ely of Corrales.

Ely said voters would have to provide proof of residence and sign an oath, saying that they haven't already voted in the election.

He believes this bill would make it easier for people to vote.

However, Rep. Greg Nibert, a Republican, said the bill is an unfunded mandate. He worries counties that will have to pay for technology upgrades and extra staff to provide same-day voter registration.

"I'm also worried about the potential for voters to be gaming the system so to speak, that you could bus people in from out of state, have them register to vote and vote in our election and have an impact on our election and they have no intention of ever residing in our state," Nibert said.

House Bill 86 will head to its second committee in the House.

If it passes that committee and a floor vote in the House, it will head to the Senate for the same process.

Track this bill during the 2019 legislative session

Kai Porter


Updated: January 30, 2019 05:25 PM
Created: January 30, 2019 04:37 PM

