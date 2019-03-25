Sen. Tom Udall will not seek re-election in 2020

Udall says as he returns to Washington, D.C., to finish out his final term as a senator, he plans to focus in on fighting climate change, expanding clean energy and protecting public lands and forests.

Read his full issued statement below.

When I first ran for Senate, I promised that I would give my all for the people of New Mexico. And I reminded myself that this Senate seat is not my seat. It is New Mexico’s seat. I was proud to serve as New Mexico’s Attorney General, then in the U.S. House, and now two terms as your senator. I’m confident that we could run a strong campaign next year to earn a third term, because of all the work you and I have done together, along with my wife, Jill, and my incredibly dedicated staff. But the worst thing anyone in public office can do is believe the office belongs to them, rather than to the people they represent. That’s why I’m announcing today that I won’t be seeking re-election next year. Now, I’m most certainly not retiring. I intend to find new ways to serve New Mexico and our country after I finish this term. There will be more chapters in my public service to do what needs to be done. In fact, I see these next two years as an incredible opportunity. Without the distraction of another campaign, I can get so much more done to help reverse the damage done to our planet, end the scourge of war, and to stop this president’s assault on our democracy and our communities. These are three real crises that are happening right now and are threatening the very foundations of our great nation. If we don’t do something, it will soon be too late. That’s why, when I go back to Washington tomorrow, I’m going right back to work. To fight the urgent threat of climate change, dramatically expand clean energy and to protect our public lands and forests. I’ll continue leading the fight against the special interests, to pass the For the People Act to strengthen voting rights, end Citizens United and eliminate dark money in political campaigns. And I’m going to keep working to end unauthorized wars. This month, I introduced a resolution to end the war in Afghanistan and bring our troops home. And I’ve warned this president that he can’t attack Iran or North Korea unless Congress?—?as required by the Constitution?—?declares war. Too many families across our state and this country have sacrificed enough. I love New Mexico, and because I’m so honored to have your trust to represent you in the Senate, leaving this job was not an easy decision to make. But that day is almost two years off. And, until then, I’m going to make the most out of each and every hour I have left as your senator. I’m absolutely committed to changing the course that this president has set for our country. We’ve got so much left to do to stand up for what we believe in. Thank you, God bless you and God bless New Mexico. - Sen. Tom Udall

“For decades, Tom Udall has been a tireless champion of New Mexico values. Whether serving the people of this state as attorney general, as a congressman, as a senator or simply as a neighbor and friend, Tom Udall has reliably put New Mexicans first. He has fought for our water, for our lands, for our people, and his voice has been a consistent beacon of leadership and moral clarity in turbulent times. He sponsored the most comprehensive environmental reform bill in decades, protecting consumers and the environment, and he recently spearheaded the passage of a historic national lands bill protecting hundreds of thousands of acres of public lands across New Mexico and preserving our natural resources. Personally, the senator has been a mentor to me, and for many, many years he has been a cherished friend. I wish Tom and Jill every happiness in the world as they move from one chapter to the next, and I know Tom will continue to serve our state in the years to come with the grace and dignity that have marked his distinguished public service career.” - Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

“Senator Tom Udall has been a tireless champion for New Mexico as our Attorney General, Congressman, and as a two-term Senator. Even talented legislators struggle to stand out on the national stage while delivering for our state, but Senator Udall does both with skill and empathy. His record of service is so strong, he even earned more votes than President Obama in his first win for Senate in 2008. He’s a trailblazer on environmental protection, helps grow vital military and research installations throughout the state, fights to improve rural healthcare access, defends tribal sovereignty, and puts his fellow New Mexicans first. I want to thank the Senator and his wife Jill for their tireless service to New Mexico and I look forward to what else we’ll accomplish together in the next two years." - Marg Elliston, Chair of the Democratic Party of New Mexico

“It is an honor and a pleasure to work alongside my colleague and friend, Senator Tom Udall. Over his decades-long career working for the people of New Mexico, Senator Udall has shown what it means to be a true public servant. His principled leadership has been a guiding light for me. Over the next two years, we have an incredible opportunity to stand up for New Mexico and defend our American values. Everyone who knows Tom Udall knows that he will never stop fighting for what he believes in. I look forward to continuing the fight with him to advance policies that will move our nation forward." - Sen. Martin Heinrich

“I’d like to thank Senator Udall for his decades of public service. Senator Udall fought for New Mexican families long before he was a United States Senator, and I’m confident he’ll continue to be a champion for New Mexico’s people for the remainder of his term and beyond.” - NM Attorney General Hector Balderas