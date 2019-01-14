Spending, saving New Mexico's surplus is a point of debate

“Definitely not $2 billion,” said Olivia Padilla-Jackson, secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration. “It is growth of new money of $1.1 billion.”

When it comes to planning for state spending, Padilla-Jackson said planning for a $2 billion surplus would have been a mistake.

“We are exposed to the volatility of the global oil prices. We want to make sure that we are not committing all of that surplus ongoing on a recurring basis and putting away enough in reserves so that we can weather any downturn in prices,” Padilla-Jackson said.

The non-partisan Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) is the second piece of the puzzle to the state budget.

Legislators will hammer out a budget based on recommendations from the LFC and the governor.

With a projected $1.1 billion surplus, the LFC and the governor want to make a significant investment in public education.

The governor wants to commit $500 million more dollars to schools, students and teachers.

However, the LFC recommends increasing the education budget by about $400 million.

The governor also wants to save 25 percent of the revenue, while the LFC recommends saving 21 percent.