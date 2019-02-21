Task force to address New Mexico's public pension problems

The Public Employees Retirement Association, or PERA, covers roughly 50,000 active state and municipal workers and 40,000 retirees. It had an unfunded liability of $6 billion at the end of the 2018 budget year.

Lujan Grisham issued an executive order Monday calling for the task force.

The panel's recommendations are due Aug. 30 and will serve as the basis for legislation during the 2020 session.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)