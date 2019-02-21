Task force to address New Mexico's public pension problems | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Task force to address New Mexico's public pension problems

Task force to address New Mexico's public pension problems

The Associated Press
February 21, 2019 11:08 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Officials who oversee one of New Mexico's major public pension funds say they're encouraged Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is creating a task force to address mounting unfunded liabilities.

Advertisement

The board chair of the Public Employees Retirement Association, Jacquelin Kohlasch, is among those who will serve on the 19-member task force.

She said Thursday the goal is developing meaningful solutions to "our very real solvency challenges."

The Public Employees Retirement Association, or PERA, covers roughly 50,000 active state and municipal workers and 40,000 retirees. It had an unfunded liability of $6 billion at the end of the 2018 budget year.

Lujan Grisham issued an executive order Monday calling for the task force.

The panel's recommendations are due Aug. 30 and will serve as the basis for legislation during the 2020 session.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: February 21, 2019 11:08 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Auto shop appears to be closed without notice, keeping vehicles behind locked gates
Auto shop appears to be closed without notice, keeping vehicles behind locked gates
Mistake costs nonprofit zoo its funding
Mistake costs nonprofit zoo its funding
Police release surveillance photos from road rage shooting
Police release surveillance photos from road rage shooting
Thief steals 7 guns from Dick's Sporting Goods in NE Albuquerque
Thief steals 7 guns from Dick's Sporting Goods in NE Albuquerque
4 Investigates: Imposter tricks Bernalillo Co. DA's office, inmate released
4 Investigates: Imposter tricks Bernalillo Co. DA's office, inmate released
Advertisement




Auto shop appears to be closed without notice, keeping vehicles behind locked gates
Auto shop appears to be closed without notice, keeping vehicles behind locked gates
Mistake costs nonprofit zoo its funding
Mistake costs nonprofit zoo its funding
Police release surveillance photos from road rage shooting
Police release surveillance photos from road rage shooting
Border Patrol: Sex offender arrested trying to re-enter US
Border Patrol officials say Mario Guevara-Cartagena was arrested in El Paso on Wednesday morning and is a convicted sex offender.
Thief steals 7 guns from Dick's Sporting Goods in NE Albuquerque
Thief steals 7 guns from Dick's Sporting Goods in NE Albuquerque