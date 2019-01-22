Teenager behind bill to eliminate statute of limitations for sex crimes against children | KOB 4
Teenager behind bill to eliminate statute of limitations for sex crimes against children

Patrick Hayes
January 22, 2019 05:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new bill would make it easier to prosecute those accused of sexually assaulting children.

Senate Bill 55 would abolish the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse crimes in New Mexico.

Abrianna Morales, 17, has been working with Senator Jeff Steinborn on the bill.

Abrianna, a sexual assault survivor, said this bill is very personal.

"I understand how it might feel-- so alone or intimidated-- by coming forward but I think it’s incredibly important and crucial to your ability to move forward, to come out to speak about this," Abrianna said.

Under the current law, most victims have between five and six years after turning 18 years old to file a police report.

“So this can really detract from the ability to report within the statute of limitations which means perpetrators walk free, stories never get told and survivors never get to find justice the way others might,” Abrianna said.

