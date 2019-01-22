Teenager behind bill to eliminate statute of limitations for sex crimes against children

Abrianna, a sexual assault survivor, said this bill is very personal.

"I understand how it might feel-- so alone or intimidated-- by coming forward but I think it’s incredibly important and crucial to your ability to move forward, to come out to speak about this," Abrianna said.

Under the current law, most victims have between five and six years after turning 18 years old to file a police report.

“So this can really detract from the ability to report within the statute of limitations which means perpetrators walk free, stories never get told and survivors never get to find justice the way others might,” Abrianna said.

Track this bill during the 2019 legislative session